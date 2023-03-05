THE MURDERS IN THE RUE MAGA :

At a private pre-CPAC speech reception for VIPs and raffle winners, former President Donald Trump took to the stage to chants of "we want Trump!" In attendance was a jumble of MAGA characters, from well-known rally attendees like the "Front Row Joes" and "Brick Man" to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Nigel Farage and former administration official Kash Patel.





During the speech, Trump focused in part on Social Security, which he's been vocal about vowing to protect in recent weeks. In particular, he appeared to target Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of his potential opponents, over the topic.