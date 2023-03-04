THE BLUE BRAND:

March 4, 2023
Showdown before the raid: FBI agents and prosecutors argued over Trump (Carol D. Leonnig, Devlin Barrett, Perry Stein and Aaron C. Davis, March 1, 2023 , Washington Post)
Orange privilege...Prosecutors argued that new evidence suggested Trump was knowingly concealing secret documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home and urged the FBI to conduct a surprise raid at the property. But two senior FBI officials who would be in charge of leading the search resisted the plan as too combative and proposed instead to seek Trump's permission to search his property...
