March 25, 2023
THE BLACK BART DEFENSE:
Inside the Failed Plan by MAGA World Lawyers to Keep Michael Cohen on the 'Right Page' With Trump: The Daily Beast obtained hundreds of emails and internal documents showing how Cohen went from a Trump confidant to the lead witness against him for paying off a porn star. (Jose Pagliery, Mar. 25, 2023, Daily Beast)
Talking to reporters on a New York City street, Costello waved around papers saying that grand jurors deserved to see nearly 330 emails tracking his private interactions with Cohen to "see the full picture."The Daily Beast has reviewed those emails, which do indeed tell a more complete story--one in which the Trump White House tried and failed to keep Cohen in line, eventually positioning him to testify against his former boss.The emails show an attempt to establish a backchannel running from Cohen--who was suddenly being investigated by the feds over the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels--all the way to then-President Trump. Costello had long been associated with Trump acolyte Rudy Giuliani, so an opportunity presented itself to establish a Cohen-Costello-Giuliani-Trump chain.The New York Times previously obtained these emails, using them to document how Cohen turned on Trump. However, this account goes into further detail.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 25, 2023 10:50 AM
