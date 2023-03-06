March 6, 2023
THAT WAS EASY:
South Australia enjoys 80.1 pct wind and solar share in blackout-free summer (Giles Parkinson, 6 March 2023, Renew Economy)
South Australia has maintained its extraordinary and world-leading share of wind and solar, which accounted for more than 80 per cent of its local electricity demand over the latest summer that officially ended last week. [...]Wind accounts for the bulk of the output in the summer, at 46 per cent, but rooftop solar accounts for 26 per cent (despite its daytime limitations). in the summer of 2007/08, renewables totalled just 2.6 per cent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2023 12:00 AM