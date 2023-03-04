THANKS, VLAD!:

Federal regulators today granted an exemption that will allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to stay operating while it pursues permission to keep operating past 2025.





The decision by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission means Diablo Canyon can keep running under its current license as Pacific Gas & Electric seeks full approval to extend its lifespan. PG&E has until Dec. 31 to submit its renewal application, which must outline issues related to safety and integrity of the aging reactors.





PG&E said it will seek permission to keep the plant, now slated for shutdown in 2025, operating for up to 20 additional years -- the full extent that is customary for a nuclear power plant application.