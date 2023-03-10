THANKS, DONALD/VLAD:

For the first time in nearly 20 years, there is evidence that "the world's long freedom recession may be bottoming out," according to Freedom House in its latest global survey. Political rights and civil liberties gained ground in 34 countries and lost in 35 - the narrowest gap since 2005. After tracking such data for a half-century, Freedom House finds "heartening proof that democratic progress is always possible."





"So long as human beings remain true to their natural yearning for liberty, authoritarians will never be secure, and the global movement for democracy will never be defeated," the report stated.





A few factors help explain the shift on rights and liberties. As countries have emerged from the pandemic, basic freedoms have been restored. Russia's aggression in Ukraine has stirred democracies to a more vigorous defense of shared values. In every region, the report found, authoritarian regimes are facing growing popular backlashes against corruption, state violence, and controls on dissent.