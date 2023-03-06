March 6, 2023
PITY THE POOR BLACKSMITHS...:
A New York Town Once Thrived on Fossil Fuels. Now, Wind Energy Is Giving a Lift.: Wellsville, a 20th-century boomtown with a refinery, gets a second act making parts for wind turbines (Jimmy Vielkind, March 5, 2023, WSJ)
WELLSVILLE, N.Y.--This former oil town almost 300 miles from the coast is emerging as one of the early winners in the push to develop offshore wind in the Atlantic Ocean.The hulking steel components of wind turbines slated to rise out of the ocean east of Long Island are being welded at the Ljungström factory, which for 100 years has sold parts to coal-fired power plants. Plant managers here said their pivot to wind has meant hiring 150 more people and could reopen a facility that has been dormant for several years.The renewed economic activity has brought new jobs and perspective to some here in Wellsville, a town of 7,000 people about 80 miles south of Rochester that blossomed in the 20th century serving the fossil-fuel economy. As the nation strives to meet a goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions--including enough offshore wind to power 10 million homes--by 2030, the U.S. could see more places with historical ties to traditional energy markets try their hand in renewables.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 6, 2023 12:00 AM