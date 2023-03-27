MORE DWARF THAN KING:

Consider the recent stumbles by the man GOP presidential primary frontrunner and former President Donald Trump has labeled "Ron DeSanctimonius" and, somehow more insultingly, "Rob."





President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron "Rob" DeSantis, in happier days.

DeSantis referred to Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine as "a territorial dispute" and was then admonished by Democrats and Republicans alike. So he flip-flopped in an interview with Piers Morgan and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal." Then on Friday he flop-flipped back to saying: "I care more about securing our own border in the United States than I do about the Russia-Ukraine border."





The Daily Beast ran a lengthy story citing former DeSantis staffers and GOP operatives who painted the governor as someone who "struggles with basic social skills." That story included an anecdote about the governor's allegedly messy eating habits, claiming he once devoured a chocolate pudding dessert with three fingers.





That's dumb, of course, but it yielded this chyron when the Morgan interview was aired on Fox Nation: "RON: I DIDN'T EAT PUDDING WITH 3 FINGERS."