LIE DOWN WITH DARWINISTS...:





Wade, a British author and former New York Times science writer, wrote a book called "A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History" that was widely denounced by the scientific community for misrepresenting research into human population genetics.





One passage from his book reads, "Populations that live at high altitudes, like Tibetans, represent another adaptation to extreme environments. The adaptation of Jews to capitalism is another such evolutionary process."





In another passage about Africans' economic conditions, Wade wonders whether "variations in their nature, such as their time preference, work ethic and propensity to violence, have some bearing on the economic decisions they make."



