IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:





[T]he breaking point for the government was when a Boogaloo Boi murdered two law enforcement officers in California. The DOJ formed a task force to investigate anti-government extremists and the FBI began knocking on doors. Six months later, almost as quickly as these floral-shirted militants had materialized on American streets, the Boogaloo Bois disappeared from public view. Even Dunn hung up his Hawaiian shirt, changed his phone number, got a job at a county jail, and laid low for a while.





The sudden disappearance of the Boogaloos fueled speculation that the slew of DOJ investigations and arrests had literally taken them off the board--perhaps destroying the movement forever. "The fact of the matter is the FBI won," a once-prominent Boogaloo from Texas recently wrote online.





While it's true that the threat of prosecution caused the Boogaloo Bois to lower their profile, the fierce anti-government ideology underpinning the movement never went anywhere. And now, the Boogaloo Bois appear to be regrouping, plotting their public comeback to coincide with what many fear could be a tense, even violent, presidential election season.









In the last six months, the Boogaloo Bois have returned to Facebook and are using the platform to funnel new recruits (and "OG Bois") into smaller subgroups, with the goal of coordinating offline meet-ups and training, according to data obtained by the Tech Transparency Project and shared exclusively with VICE News. They're posting propaganda videos, guides to sniper training and guerilla warfare, and how-tos for assembling untraceable ghost guns. "The Bois are back in town," declared a member of one of the new groups. (Facebook deleted many of the groups after VICE News reached out for this story.)