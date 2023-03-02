IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, a resident of Tipton, Michigan, had tweeted on Feb. 17 that he was "heading back to Michigan now threatening to carry out the punishment of death to anyone that is jewish in the Michigan govt if they don't leave, or confess," according to the FBI's affidavit. There are several prominent Jewish elected officials in the state, including Attorney General Dana Nessel, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and a handful of state senators and representatives. [...]





On a Twitter account the FBI linked to Carpenter, he claimed to be a former employee of the University of Michigan who "was fired for refusing to take experimental medication," apparently referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.