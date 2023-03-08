March 8, 2023
HOW MANY KRUGERAANDS TO BUY HIS SOUL BACK?:
'I Hate Him Passionately': What Tucker Carlson Says About Trump in Private (Aidan McLaughlinMar 7th, 2023, Mediate)
In one text conversation between Carlson and an unknown staffer on Jan. 4, 2021, just days before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the prime time star wrote, "We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.""I truly can't wait," he added.When the unknown staffer replied that they believed the madness would cool down by mid-February, Carlson decried Trump."I hate him passionately," Carlson said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2023 12:00 AM