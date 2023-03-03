HE'S TOO UNLIKABLE TO WITHSTAND PRESS COVERAGE:





Presumably, few Republican primary voters reside in Britain. But The Times of London, one of England's oldest and most respected papers, is controlled by Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire has already thrown its considerable influence behind the prospect of a DeSantis presidential bid.





The governor appears to be returning the favor.





As he kicks off a promotional tour for his new memoir (published by Mr. Murdoch's HarperCollins), Mr. DeSantis took Salena Zito, a conservative columnist at The New York Post (owned by Mr. Murdoch's News Corp), on a tour of his hometown in Florida, and he appeared on Fox News (owned by Mr. Murdoch's Fox Corp) for interviews with Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends." Excerpts from his memoir appeared in The Post and on FoxNews.com.





By contrast, Mr. DeSantis's press secretary recently said the governor would not engage at all with journalists at NBC News or MSNBC.