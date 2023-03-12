March 12, 2023
FOLLOW THE SCIENCE:
Cut the politics. Phonics is the best way to teach reading. (The Editorial Board, March 11, 2023, Washington Post)
The so-called reading wars have been raging for decades now, sometimes pitting teachers against publishers or publishers against academicians -- and also sometimes, as too many things do these days, pitting progressives against conservatives or Democrats against Republicans. That's unfortunate, because -- as perhaps too few things do these days -- the debate over how best to teach children to read lends itself to a conclusive answer. That's phonics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 12, 2023 12:00 AM