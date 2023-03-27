March 27, 2023
EVEN BEFORE ECONOMIES OF SCALE:
THESE INCREDIBLE SOLAR-POWERED CARS ONCE COST OVER $250,000 -- NOW, THEY'RE SET TO GO ON SALE FOR A FRACTION OF THAT PRICE (Rachel McGlasson, March 26, 2023, The Cool Down)
[T]he Lightyear 2 will be a huge step for clean energy vehicles. The solar-electric design boasts over 500 miles of driving range between charges, thanks to integrated "solar cells" placed on the outside of the vehicle.Lightyear also claims the vehicle can be charged three times less than a conventional EV. On top of all that, Lightyear says the vehicle has the smallest energy footprint on the market -- with lifetime emissions being half that of conventional EVs. At an estimated price of less than $40,000, this could be huge for the sustainable vehicle movement.
