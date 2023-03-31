COMPETENCE AND TRUMPISM SHALL NEVER MEET:

Rather than strip Disney of its special status outright, state legislators in February passed a law creating a new board, with members hand-picked by DeSantis. The board oversees the special district formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, that allowed Walt Disney World to make its own planning and zoning decisions. Predictably, DeSantis loaded the board with people like this conspiracy theorist, who reportedly claimed that estrogen water contamination could be turning people gay.





The new board was still a bad setup for Disney, but allowing the company to keep its special district status at all was a retreat of sorts from DeSantis' initial, illiberal position.





But a newly revealed document shows outgoing board members declared in February that Disney must retain its influence over any future changes to properties in its special district.





As NBC News reported:





The Feb. 8 document, first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, grants Disney "prior review and comment" over any changes made to properties in the district, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District and now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.





That document also states that the declaration shall be enforceable "in perpetuity" or, if that is deemed unenforceable, "until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendants of King Charles III, King of England."





Read the full document here.





Take a moment to appreciate the hilarity of Mickey Mouse and friends thwarting the governor's big plan. Growing up, some stores in my neck of the woods would sell T-shirts depicting Mickey Mouse as a gangster, and I always wondered what possible use they could serve.