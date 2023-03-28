BEAUTY IS OBJECTIVE:

In the early 1990s, two Russian artists named Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid took the unusual step of hiring a market research firm. Their brief was simple. Understand what Americans desire most in a work of art.





Over 11 days the researchers at Marttila & Kiley Inc. asked 1,001 US citizens a series of survey questions.





What's your favourite colour? Do you prefer sharp angles or soft curves? Do you like smooth canvases or thick brushstrokes? Would you rather figures that are nude or clothed? Should they be at leisure or working? Indoors or outside? In what kind of landscape?





Komar and Melamid then set about painting a piece that reflected the results. The pair repeated this process in a number of countries including Russia, China, France and Kenya.





Each piece in the series, titled "People's Choice", was intended to be a unique a collaboration with the people of a different country and culture.





But it didn't quite go to plan.





Describing the work in his book Playing to the Gallery, the artist Grayson Perry said:





"In nearly every country all people really wanted was a landscape with a few figures around, animals in the foreground, mainly blue."



