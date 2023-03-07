...AND CHEAPER...:

IF Fervo Energy's field experiments work at commercial scale, it could become cheaper and easier to green the grid. (James Temple, March 7, 2023, MIT Technology Review)

In late January, a geothermal power startup began conducting an experiment deep below the desert floor of northern Nevada. It pumped water thousands of feet underground and then held it there, watching for what would happen.





Geothermal power plants work by circulating water through hot rock deep beneath the surface. In most modern plants, it resurfaces at a well head, where it's hot enough to convert refrigerants or other fluids into vapor that cranks a turbine, generating electricity.





But Houston-based Fervo Energy is testing out a new spin on the standard approach--and on that day, its engineers and executives were simply interested in generating data.



