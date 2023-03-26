A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:





Since the Saudi-led military intervention began on March 26, 2015, the kingdom has pounded its impoverished neighbour with air strikes in a conflict that has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.





Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed through direct and indirect causes, with 4.5 million people internally displaced and more than two-thirds of the population living below the poverty line, according to UN estimates.





Nagi said that "military operations, such as air strikes" are now likely to cease, adding that the priority now is a "diplomatic solution".





The Saudi-led intervention, which marks its eighth anniversary on Sunday, came after the Huthis took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.



