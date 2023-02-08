February 8, 2023
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Electric Drive to Survive: The Automotive Energy Transition (Carbon Tracker, 16 February)
The Automotive Energy Transition will not be linear and leading data is beginning to show that it is beginning to follow the classic S-Curve; automakers who are currently behind that curve are in grave danger of their product line-up becoming stranded when coupled with increasingly strict vehicle emissions policy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 8, 2023 12:00 AM