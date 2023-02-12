February 12, 2023
YOUR NEXT CAR...:
EVS KEEP GETTING CHEAPER -- AND THIS ALL-NEW, SOLAR-POWERED SUV IS PROOF OF IT (Rachel McGlasson, February 12, 2023, The Cool Down)
2023 is the year of the electric vehicle. EVs now make up 10% of all new cars sold worldwide, and recent price drops from Tesla and Ford are only making these cars more appealing.So if you and your family want to hop on the EV train while prices are low, here are some family-friendly electric options coming to the market for under $50,000 this year.
