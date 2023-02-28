YOU GET WHAT YOU VOTE FOR:

As American Jewish organizations responded to Sunday's settler riot in the West Bank, most began with statements of condemnation.





One began with a question: "How can such a thing happen?"





"How could it come to this, that Jewish young men should ransack and burn homes and cars?" continued the statement from Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, who added that "we cannot understand or accept this."





He concluded with a note of desperation: "What happened yesterday must never, ever happen again."



