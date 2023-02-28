February 28, 2023
YOU GET WHAT YOU VOTE FOR:
As Orthodox Union and other Jewish groups condemn settler rampage, many avoid mentioning Benjamin Netanyahu (RON KAMPEAS, FEBRUARY 27, 2023, JTA)
As American Jewish organizations responded to Sunday's settler riot in the West Bank, most began with statements of condemnation.One began with a question: "How can such a thing happen?""How could it come to this, that Jewish young men should ransack and burn homes and cars?" continued the statement from Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, who added that "we cannot understand or accept this."He concluded with a note of desperation: "What happened yesterday must never, ever happen again."Hauer's anguish was all the more notable because it came from a group whose constituency, American Orthodox Jews, has historically sympathized with the movement to create Jewish settlements in the West Bank. And Hauer's statement did something else that many other groups did not: It appeared to question the leadership of Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
This is the point of "Religious Zionism" just as brutalizing immigrants is the point of Trumpism.
