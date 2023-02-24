WHY SETTLE FOR TINY TRUMP?:

The problem with running a campaign in which you are trying to be Trumpy-but-not-Trump is that you're never your own man. You have to compete with the king without crossing him. You're always trying to find that magic sweet spot between just-MAGA and plain-crazy.





If he were more of a strategic thinker and less a tactician, I think DeSantis would realize that he's either going to have to fight Trump directly on some issue or copy him right down the line. And I think he'd realize that he's already locked himself into a position in which he's going to have to copy him.





On Ukraine policy, for example, I suspect that DeSantis will soon be enthusiastically parroting the Trump position. I say that for two interrelated reasons.





First, DeSantis, for better or worse, has hitched his wagon to the populist movement. This movement is now broad and deep in the Republican Party and has deep roots running back through American history. This movement has long been opposed to the cosmopolitan East Coast elites, has long adopted the posture that we need to pull inward and take care of our own, and is now allergic to talk about America being actively involved in preserving a liberal world order. This is where populist voters are, and this is where DeSantis, running as a populist, needs to be.





Then there is Tucker Carlson. The DeSantis campaign won't be able to survive if Carlson and the rest of the right-wing media sphere start blasting him for being a "globalist," the way Trump already is.





"Globalist" is to foreign policy what "C.R.T." is to education. No one knows precisely what it means but everybody in MAGA-world knows it's really bad. DeSantis has to take whatever position will get that label off his back.