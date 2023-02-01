February 1, 2023
WHO HEADS THE LOCH NESS MONSTER SEARCH?:
GOP report shows plan to ramp up focus on disproven election fraud claims (Amy Gardner and Isaac Arnsdorf , January 31, 2023, The Guardian)
A new internal report prepared by the Republican National Committee proposes creating a permanent infrastructure in every state to ramp up "election integrity" activities in response to perceptions within GOP ranks of widespread fraud and abuse in the way the country selects its leaders.The report, prepared by the RNC's "National Election Integrity Team" and obtained by The Washington Post, reveals the degree to which Republicans continue to trade on former president Donald Trump's false claims that Democrats and their allies rigged his defeat in 2020.
