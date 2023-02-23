V FOR DONALD:

Former President Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray can be deposed as part of a lawsuit from an ex-FBI agent who sued over his 2018 termination, a federal judge ruled Thursday.





The ruling ends a yearlong dispute over whether the former agent, Peter Strzok, could question them under oath. Strzok's lawsuit alleges that Trump's political vendetta prompted his firing and the public release of his texts, in violation of his constitutional rights and the Privacy Act.