February 2, 2023

THE TRUMP BRAND:

Anti-Muslim extremist Rasmus Paludan engaged in sex chats with minors (TRT World, 2/02/23)

Audio recordings from the racist politician's online conversations reveal he spoke to minors about disturbing and graphic sexual scenarios, such as a teacher sexually abusing a boy in front of his class.

Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan had sexually explicit conversations with minors on the internet despite being aware that they were underage.

The racist convict, notorious for anti-Muslim extremism and conducting "Quran burning tours", engaged in inappropriate and sexually explicit chats with underage boys on the social media platform Discord.

Posted by at February 2, 2023 3:14 PM

  

« THE TIGHTENING NOOSE: | Main