February 2, 2023
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Anti-Muslim extremist Rasmus Paludan engaged in sex chats with minors (TRT World, 2/02/23)
Audio recordings from the racist politician's online conversations reveal he spoke to minors about disturbing and graphic sexual scenarios, such as a teacher sexually abusing a boy in front of his class.Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan had sexually explicit conversations with minors on the internet despite being aware that they were underage.The racist convict, notorious for anti-Muslim extremism and conducting "Quran burning tours", engaged in inappropriate and sexually explicit chats with underage boys on the social media platform Discord.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2023 3:14 PM