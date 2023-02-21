THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A Georgia grand jury investigating whether Donald Trump and some of his prominent allies meddled in the state's 2020 presidential election will recommend a series of indictments on various charges, according to a report from The New York Times. "It's not a short list," jury forewoman Emily Kohrs said of the list of indictment recommendations, which remains sealed. "You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science," Kohrs added when asked if the jury would be recommending an indictment against Trump.