THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

That means the long-dormant cash-for-silence scandal--in which Daniels was paid to keep quiet before the 2016 election--has suddenly become one more looming criminal threat hanging over the former president as he revs up for the 2024 campaign. Trump already faces multiple other serious investigations, including one led by a state prosecutor in Georgia into potential election meddling, and a federal special counsel probe into his handling of sensitive government documents and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol uprising.



