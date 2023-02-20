THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

[T]he protesters felt they were winning. It wasn't just the success in mobilizing such a large number of people to Jerusalem on a weekday. It was also the surveys showing that a majority of Israelis oppose the government's plans. Above all, it was the belief, privately shared by many in government, that the "legal reform" plans, presented on December 29, were rushed.





The perceived threat to liberal democracy has caused Israel's normally non-political business community, especially the hi-tech companies and investors, to come out on the side of the protestors. International investment banks and credit rating agencies have begun to pay attention, as has the US government. The plan looks like a rare unforced error by an old grandmaster.



