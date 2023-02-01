February 1, 2023
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Why Netanyahu's conspiracy-minded government is treating every issue like a war: The new generation of right-wing politicians is bound by the belief that entrenched leftist elites lurk behind every institution and policy problem. The result is chaos (Haviv Rettig Gur, 1/31/23, Times of Israel)
In 2017, an Israeli right-wing activist published a book that became an overnight mainstay of the conservative Israeli bookshelf. It was a fierce and effective polemic with a title as blunt as its argument: "Why do you vote right and get left?"Since the late 1970s, explained author Erez Tadmor, voters have usually sent right-wing majorities to the Knesset, yet government policy remained, he argued, "leftist." The reason was simple. At every turn, a narrow leftist elite stymied the will of the people, and especially in three key domains: the media, the legal system and the universities.The right won't truly govern or realize its vision for the country, Tadmor warned, until this elite is sidelined.
A secret Jewish cabal? Met one Nationalist...
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2023 12:00 AM