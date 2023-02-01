THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

The new generation of right-wing politicians is bound by the belief that entrenched leftist elites lurk behind every institution and policy problem. The result is chaos (Haviv Rettig Gur, 1/31/23, Times of Israel)

In 2017, an Israeli right-wing activist published a book that became an overnight mainstay of the conservative Israeli bookshelf. It was a fierce and effective polemic with a title as blunt as its argument: "Why do you vote right and get left?"





Since the late 1970s, explained author Erez Tadmor, voters have usually sent right-wing majorities to the Knesset, yet government policy remained, he argued, "leftist." The reason was simple. At every turn, a narrow leftist elite stymied the will of the people, and especially in three key domains: the media, the legal system and the universities.



