THE A FRAME:

Many of us are familiar with the debilitating mental framework of victimhood and how it plays out in politics. We also see how selling victimhood can be used as a form of manipulation and control by those in power by appointing themselves as saviors to help usher the oppressed masses toward their own political goals. The dynamic between the victim and the savior is a relationship rooted in dependency; the victim needs someone to advocate for them while simultaneously resenting the need for advocacy, and the savior needs a cause to advocate for in order to gain social status or personal fulfillment.





The progressive Left has mastered this type of predatory relationship that strips people of their agency. Fortunately, more are now becoming aware of this toxic dynamic as its real-world consequences are now constantly being made public for all to see. But the popularity of these stories are obscuring another distressing form of victimhood glorification that exists on the political Right: underdog syndrome.





I am one of many who were pushed away from the Left as I witnessed them becoming increasingly radicalized over time and abandoning their basic liberal precepts. My political shift towards the Right exposed me to Right-leaning rhetoric and viewpoints that I had not previously encountered. But while I observed many similarities between the Left and Right factions, there was a behavioral trend on the Right that stood out to me that I couldn't ignore.





I noticed a structure of consistent nihilism being reinforced by top Right-wing influencers where every problem is presented as a massive hurdle to overcome. The Right sees itself as the proverbial David to the Left's Goliath. The Left controls the institutions, riggs our elections, and has taken over the universities, they argue, so those on the Right are encouraged to relish in a "why bother" attitude towards anything meaningful and worth fighting for.