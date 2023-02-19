TEXANS' JIM CROW NOSTALGIA GETTING THE BETTER OF THEM:

The legislation, SB 147, would make it illegal for Chinese citizens to buy any property in Texas, including homes.





Luo said it's a shocking premise, incongruous with everything she thought America was when she moved here in 1997, but by the time she heard about the bill, it had already won the support of the biggest player in Texas politics. Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, tweeted last month, "I will sign it.





"This follows a law I signed banning those countries from threatening our infrastructure," he continued.





The bill, introduced by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Republican, also covers citizens and entities of North Korea, Iran and Russia. It doesn't delineate any exceptions for legal permanent residents, visa holders or dual citizens.