RUST NEVER SLEEPS:

American storage technology company Form Energy is set to deploy two 10MW/1,000MWh multi-day iron-air battery storage systems at two retiring coal plant sites in Minnesota and Colorado.





Form Energy signed a definitive agreement with US utility Xcel Energy late last week which would see two Xcel subsidiaries each deploy a 10MW/1,000MWh iron-air system.





Xcel Energy-Minnesota will deploy at the retiring Sherburne County Generating Station in Becker, Minnesota, while Xcel Energy-Colorado will deploy its system at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado.





Both projects are expected to be online as early as 2025, though are nevertheless still subject to regulatory approvals in their respective states.





"We're on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050," said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.