RED MEAT FOR RUBES (profanity alert):

The filing today shows that those same personalities didn't believe what they were telling their viewers, and suggests that they made those groundless accusations because they worried their viewers were abandoning them to go to channels that told them what they wanted to hear: that Trump had won the election.





The quotes in the filing are eye-popping:





On November 10, 2020, Trump advisor Steven Bannon wrote to FNC personality Maria Bartiromo: "71 million voters will never accept Biden. This process is to destroy his presidency before it even starts; IF it even starts.... We either close on Trumps [sic] victory or del[e]gitimize Biden.... THE PLAN."





FNC's internal fact checks on November 13 and November 20 called accusations of irregularities in the voting "Incorrect" and said there was "not evidence of widespread fraud."





On November 15, Laura Ingraham wrote to Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity: "Sidney Powell is a bit nuts. Sorry, but she is."





On November 16, Carlson wrote to his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, "Sidney Powell is lying."





On November 19, FNC chair Rupert Murdoch wrote: "Really crazy stuff."





Hannity later testified: "[T]hat whole narrative that Sidney was pushing. I did not believe it for one second."





Fox Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt later testified, "[N]o reasonable person would have thought that," when asked if it was true that Dominion rigged the election.





The filing claims that FNC peddled a false narrative of election fraud to its viewers because its pro-Trump audience had jumped ship after the network had been the first to call Arizona for Biden, and its ratings were plummeting as Trump loyalists jumped to Newsmax. "I've never seen a reaction like this, to any media company," Carlson wrote to Suzanne Scott, chief executive officer of Fox News, on November 9. "Kills me to watch it." On November 12, Hannity told Carlson and Ingraham, "In one week and one debate they destroyed a brand that took 25 years to build and the damage is incalculable."



