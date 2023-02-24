February 24, 2023
POST-BIRTH ABORTION:
Canada considers allowing assisted suicide for children without parental consent (Samantha Kamman, 24 February 2023, CP)
A parliamentary committee has called for expanding Canada's assisted suicide program so that "mature minors" whose deaths are "reasonably foreseeable" be allowed to hasten their deaths without parental consent.The Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying presented its report last week for discussion in the House of Commons, recommending that minors should be eligible for doctor-assisted suicide.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2023 8:06 AM