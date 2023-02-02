OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

Two days after the 1980 debate, businessman Alan Preble found the papers in his Cleveland hotel room, apparently left behind by Carter press secretary Jody Powell. Preble took them to his Franklin Park home, where they sat for more than three years as a faintly appreciated keepsake.





"We had looked through them but didn't think they were important," Carol Preble, Kristin's mother, said back then, apparently unimpressed by the classified markings. But for social studies class, Kristin "thought they'd be real interesting. I thought they'd be great, too."





Off the girl went to Ingomar Middle School on Jan. 19, 1984, with the zippered briefcase. [...]





As for Kristin, she earned a niche in history and a "B" on her school project.