NO EMPLOYEES, NO DIVERSITY:

[Inez] Stepman does not think that Friedman's faith in markets suffices for dealing with the wokeism, gender ideology, identity politics, CRT, ESG, DEI, and so forth presently sweeping their way through American culture. Combatting such problems may require, she believes, a "vision of government too energetic to fit comfortably into the vision described in Capitalism and Freedom," though she does not specify the form such energy might take.



