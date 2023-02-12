MY PHONEY BALONEY VS YOURS:

While Hollywood can't seem to get enough of the multiverse, it remains deeply controversial among scientists. Ask a prominent physicist whether they believe in a multitude of universes beyond our own, and you'll get either a resounding yes or a vehement no, depending on whom you encounter. Advocates on the two sides show no mercy toward each other in their books, on their blogs, and, of course, on Twitter. But physicists didn't pull the idea out of thin air -- rather, several distinct lines of reasoning seem to point to the multiverse's existence, bolstering the idea's merit. Sabine Hossenfelder, a theoretical physicist at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies, has called the multiverse "the most controversial idea in physics."



