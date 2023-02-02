February 2, 2023
MITCH-SLAPPED:
McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee (ALEXANDER BOLTON, 02/01/23, The Hill)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has pulled Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who tried to oust him as the Senate's top Republican in a bruising leadership race, off the powerful Commerce Committee.McConnell also removed Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who supported Scott's bid to replace McConnell as leader, from the Commerce panel, which has broad jurisdiction over a swath of federal agencies.The GOP leader insisted last year that he didn't take the attempt to end his leadership reign personally, but the latest move sends a clear message to conservatives that challenging McConnell's leadership carries a cost."McConnell got to pick. He kicked me off; he kicked Lee off," Scott confirmed in an interview.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2023 8:34 AM