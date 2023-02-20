February 20, 2023
MAGA DESTROYS; IT DOESN'T BUILD:
Joe Biden's planned US building boom imperilled by labour shortage (Amanda Chu, 2/20/23, Financial Times)
A shortage of construction workers is putting at risk the Biden administration's ambitious plan to fuel a historic building boom in the US, according to industry executives.The construction sector could be short of as many as half a million workers this year, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors, an industry group, increasing project costs and delaying a building campaign that executives say is comparable to that of the second world war."It would be difficult to identify a period during which the construction labour market was more constrained than it is now," said Anirban Basu, chief economist at the ABC. "Demand for construction workers is sky high . . . This is the era of the mega project."
