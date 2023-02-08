February 8, 2023
LOVE ONE ANOTHER:
The Faith Crisis of Francis Schaeffer: How His Shadows Brought Light (William Edgar, 2/07/23, Desiring God)
[I]n 1937, the Schaeffers decided to leave Westminster with a group of separatists, led by the likes of Allan McCrae and the fiery Carl McIntire, to form the Bible Presbyterian Church denomination and Faith Theological Seminary, from which Francis graduated in 1938. According to Schaeffer, the church was to be doctrinal, supernaturalist, evangelical, and particularist. Though he didn't use the word, the implication of these adjectives is that the church should be separatist -- to separate not only from mainline and liberal churches, but also from conservative churches who did not share orthodoxy in all its fastidiousness.Though Schaeffer's theological convictions remained essentially the same throughout his life, he came to regret the insistence with which he asserted them, and he eventually left this movement. He grew concerned that he had become cold and doctrinaire.But the most important factor that led to Schaeffer's crisis of faith was the lack of love that characterized the movement -- and himself. They had treated people with whom they disagreed unkindly. They had expended more energy attacking fellow Christians than advancing the kingdom against secularism and unbelief. They were zealous for theological precision, but not for obeying Jesus's command to "love one another as I have loved you" (John 15:12).
What Christ actually commanded is always the stumbling block. People would much prefer to quibble over minutiae to distract themselves.
