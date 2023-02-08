LOVE ONE ANOTHER:





[I]n 1937, the Schaeffers decided to leave Westminster with a group of separatists, led by the likes of Allan McCrae and the fiery Carl McIntire, to form the Bible Presbyterian Church denomination and Faith Theological Seminary, from which Francis graduated in 1938. According to Schaeffer, the church was to be doctrinal, supernaturalist, evangelical, and particularist. Though he didn't use the word, the implication of these adjectives is that the church should be separatist -- to separate not only from mainline and liberal churches, but also from conservative churches who did not share orthodoxy in all its fastidiousness.





Though Schaeffer's theological convictions remained essentially the same throughout his life, he came to regret the insistence with which he asserted them, and he eventually left this movement. He grew concerned that he had become cold and doctrinaire.



