IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

The advantages AI can offer businesses is undeniable, and the implications are impossible to ignore. AI is capable of automating a wide range of tasks that, until now, have been performed by humans. But unlike human beings, an AI does not need regular paychecks or breaks. And as AI capabilities continue to develop, virtually no industry will be left untouched. (Here is a look at the fastest growing industries in America.)





According to a recent report from NetVoucherCodes, a U.K.-based voucher code website, automation and AI pose a high risk to 109,400 jobs in New Hampshire in the coming years - or 20.1% of all jobs considered, the 16th largest share among states.