IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

This study has its roots in decades of research pointing to the contribution of a person's psychological state to their heart health1. In a well-known condition known as 'broken-heart syndrome', an extremely stressful event can generate the symptoms of a heart attack -- and can, in rare cases, be fatal. Conversely, studies have suggested that a positive mindset can lead to better outcomes in those with cardiovascular disease. But the mechanisms behind these links remain elusive.





Rolls is used to being surprised by the results in her laboratory, where the main focus is on how the brain directs the immune response, and how this connection influences health and disease. Although Rolls can barely contain her excitement as she discusses her group's eclectic mix of ongoing studies, she's also cautious. Because of the often-unexpected nature of her team's discoveries, she never lets herself believe an experiment's results until they have been repeated multiple times -- a policy that Haykin and others in her group have adopted. "You need to convince yourself all the time with this stuff," Rolls says.





For Rolls, the implications of this work are broad. She wants to provide an explanation for a phenomenon that many clinicians and researchers are aware of: mental states can have a profound impact on how ill we get -- and how well we recover. In Rolls's view, working out how this happens could enable physicians to tap into the power of the mind over the body. Understanding this could help to boost the placebo effect, destroy cancers, enhance responses to vaccination and even re-evaluate illnesses that, for centuries, have been dismissed as being psychologically driven, she says. "I think we're ready to say that psychosomatic [conditions] can be treated differently."