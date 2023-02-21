February 21, 2023
FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS:
South Australia: Grid with the most wind and solar has the smallest reliability gap (Giles Parkinson 21 February 2023, Renew Economy)
South Australia is leading Australia - and the world - with the amount of wind and solar within its state grid. And not only is it defying the skeptics that insisted wind and solar can't power a modern economy, it's also the grid facing the smallest reliability gaps over the coming decade.
