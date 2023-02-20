AUTHENTICALLY, WE ARE FALLEN...:

While we empathize with Charlie, it is not clear that we should to the extent that Aronofsky wants us to. A more "honest" assessment of Charlie's atonement would not reveal a strict mutual exclusivity between his identity and actions. One need not be a fundamentalist Christian to contend that raising Ellie in a stable family ought to have trumped his own desires--no matter how inherent they are to his being. Would the middle ground--postponing his own happiness for ten years until Ellie was grown--really have been such a terrible thing? Aronofsky would like us to think so, but to accept Charlie's atonement requires prioritizing subjective authenticity over moral obligation to others.