...AND CHEAPER...:





The emerging tidal power sector seems to have taken another step forward -- an Edinburgh-headquartered firm said Monday that its project had achieved a world first by producing 50 gigawatt hours of electricity.





"During the early hours of this morning ... our tidal stream array off the coast of the Pentland Firth became the first tidal stream array in the world to generate 50GWh of electricity," Graham Reid, the CEO of SAE Renewables

, said in a statement.