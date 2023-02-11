...AND CHEAPER...:

Modern construction uses engineered, high-tech wood called mass timber. A recent study shows that making new buildings out of mass timber could sequester a total of 20 gigatons of carbon over the next three decades because of the carbon dioxide taken up by the biomass as it grows.





Researchers from Rice University in Houston, TX and the University of Calgary in Canada found a way to boost this carbon-capture ability. Using natural wood as a template, they made a sustainable wood composite that can absorb carbon dioxide from air. The material is also stronger than regular wood.