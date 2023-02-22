ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





A Jan. 6 rioter who threatened Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media after participating in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 38 months in prison.





Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 48 months in prison for Garret Miller, an unemployed Texan who, they noted, was wearing a T-shirt bearing former President Donald Trump's picture and the words "I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021" when he was arrested weeks after the attack.