February 3, 2023
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump 2020 Campaign Suit Against Washington Post Dismissed (Zoe Tillman, February 3, 2023, Bloomberg)
US District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington ruled Friday that the campaign failed to meet the legal standards for defamation claims over the two articles at issue in the March 2020 suit. One was about the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the other was about Trump's 2020 campaign strategy.
