January 17, 2023
WHAT'S THE ENGLISH WORD FOR RENEWABLE:
Wind generation smashes annual and instant records in blustery start to new year (Joshua S Hill, 17 January 2023, Renew Economy)
According to National Grid, the UK's electricity system operator, maximum wind generation hit a new high on December 30, 2022, hitting 20,918MW. At the same time, zero carbon generation peaked at 87.2% of the country's electricity mix.However, on January 4, the zero carbon generation record hit a new high of 87.6%. And a week later wind generation again set a new record of maximum generation of 21,620MW.According to a year-end review by National Grid, the UK's electricity generation mix in 2022 saw a new r4cord share for wind energy of 26.8 per cent, beaten only by gas with 38.5%.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
