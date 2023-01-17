WHAT'S THE ENGLISH WORD FOR RENEWABLE:





According to National Grid, the UK's electricity system operator, maximum wind generation hit a new high on December 30, 2022, hitting 20,918MW. At the same time, zero carbon generation peaked at 87.2% of the country's electricity mix.





However, on January 4, the zero carbon generation record hit a new high of 87.6%. And a week later wind generation again set a new record of maximum generation of 21,620MW.



